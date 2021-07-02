Supreme Court will hear Maine school choice case

ARLINGTON, Virginia (WABI) - Today the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a potentially landmark case challenging a Maine law regarding state tuition for religious school attendance.

That law bans families from an otherwise generally available student-aid program if they choose to send their children to schools that teach religion.

The town tuition program currently allows families who live in towns that *don’t* have public schools to receive tuition to send their children to the school of their choosing.

This applies to public or private schools... but *excludes* religious schools.

Three families who want to send their children to Christian schools in Bangor and Waterville sued to try to change that. The high court said today it is taking the case.

The case will be heard during the 2021-22 session, which begins in October.

