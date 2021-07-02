Stephen King’s house a must see for Maine tourists

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - During Maine’s busy tourism season historically we play the hits...

Acadia National Park, lobster and blueberries grabbing the headlines..

However, when it comes to those visiting Bangor... one spot reigns supreme.

“We’re here to see our family and they gave us the idea to come see Stephen King’s house which is really cool,” said Stephen Thompson.

He and his family members are among the droves of those who stop by each year.

“I love the wooden carving,” said Antonette Thompson. “I think the house is gorgeous and maybe one day we’ll even tour it.”

“Second time that I’ve been here I think it’s a great place to visit,” added Stephen Sr.

These New Yorkers weren’t alone on Friday afternoon..

“I come all the way from Pennsylvania to come up and do Maine,” said Pennsylvania native Todd Hansey. “Here in Bangor I was told that Stephen King’s House was here. It’s pretty cool. I like the wood sculpture there. A buddy mine back home he does wood sculpting and he’d like that there.”

“Just happen to be in town for a few hours and the gals at the hotel said if you want something interesting to see go see Stephen King’s House,” said fellow Pennsylvania native Darryn Zawitz. “It’s a beautiful house. Very surprised he keeps his gate open, it seems like he might be more of a down to earth person which is pretty cool.”

Drawn in by his work...

“As a kid I read Pet Sematary,” recalled Zawitz. “It’s one of the few books I read in my life where I actually had to put it down. It kind of gave me the creeps.”

Hoping to catch a glimpse.

“My thing is that I want to see him pop out a window or something up there,” said Stephen. “Somebody told us there’s something interesting about the bookcase that there’s a little secret thing in it, but we can’t find it.”

“Where are the secret passages when you need them,” added Michael Thompson. “I could really use a house like that. It’s probably gonna take me 25 years to get it.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.