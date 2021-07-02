Advertisement

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could miss Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, sources say

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana, an infraction that could cause her to miss the Olympics, sources say.

Multiple media outlets said Richardson tested positive for THC following a 100-meter race win in the U.S. Olympic trials June 18.

She could face a 30-day suspension for failing the drug screening.

It is unknown if this test result will keep her out of the Olympics entirely or if she will appeal the results.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned cannabis, though its use is allowed in several states for everything from medical purposes to recreational use.

Richardson tweeted “I am human” Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight leaves one man dead, second man injured, state police say
Tessa Taggart
Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19
Powerful winds toppled trees in Belgrade Wednesday, sending branches onto homes.
Thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines, leave thousands of Mainers without power
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Another Mainer died with coronavirus, 24 new cases
Ronald Harding
Brewer man accused of killing his 6-week-old son charged with manslaughter

Latest News

More than 5,300 customers without power in Old Town, Milford areas
File photo
Maine looks for offshore wind compromise with fishermen
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will serve on the commission...
A look at 8 lawmakers appointed to probe Jan. 6 attack
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years