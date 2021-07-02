Advertisement

Searsport celebrating 175th anniversary

The Town of Searsport is celebrating a milestone
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Searsport is celebrating its 175th birthday this weekend.

Town manager James Gillway says the party was put on hold last year because of the pandemic.

”Every 25 years we do a shindig and we felt it was important to keep that tradition up.”

Hundreds of community members have contributed to planning and preparing for Searsport’s 175 birthday, although technically the celebration is falling in the town’s 176th year.

“We’re calling it 175 plus.” says 175th anniversary committee co-chair Karen Kelley.

“This time COVID’s not stopping us and the weather’s not going to stop us.” says Gillway.

Town historian Charlene Knox-Ferris conducted a historic walking tour Friday.

“I’m sorry it’s raining but we’re just going to ignore that. I’m so glad to do this tour today. Very enthusiastic people I took with me.”

“Searsport loves it’s history.” says Gillway. “We have a rich history connected to the sea.”

A history that is still being made.

“We’re an active port, and then we have our own town wharf.” says Kelley.

The weekend celebrations include concerts, variety shows, food vendors, and more.

The parade will start at 11AM on Saturday. “I’d say probably over 100 entries into the parade, it’s going to be huge.” says Gillway.

An art show will be held from noon to four both Saturday and Sunday at Mermaid Plaza with live music. “Go see the art show, hear the music, just bring your own chair.” says Kelley.

The festivities culminate on Sunday with a fireworks display in Mosman Park.

“We’re going to have the biggest show of fireworks this town has ever had.” says Kelley.

Gillway says the town has events every weekend this month as well.

“Next weekend we have a car show and craft show at the school. The following weekend we have tall ships coming to the harbor.”

Kelley hopes lots of people will find their way to the seaside community.

“They’ll fall in love with us, and they’ll want to come back.”

