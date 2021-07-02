Advertisement

Repurposed POW-MIA monument unveiled in Belfast

The monument sits on the corner of Route 1 and Footbridge Road and has been in progress for the...
The monument sits on the corner of Route 1 and Footbridge Road and has been in progress for the last 18 months.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast is now home to a new monument in honor of the men and women who’ve served our country.

It sits on the corner of Route 1 and Footbridge Road and has been in progress for the last 18 months.

It features a “Chair of Honor” which remembers prisoners of war and servicemen and women missing in action.

The monument was dedicated to the city on Thursday.

Remembering veterans and their stories is important for Jim Roberts, operations manager, of the Belfast VFW.

Side view of POW / MIA Monument

Posted by Randall Collins Vfw on Thursday, July 1, 2021

“The ‘Chair of Honor’ is a place set aside to remember that there is somebody that would most likely want to be here but they’ve given up that ability. There are many who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to be here today,” he said. “The POW/MIA Flag says it all, “You Will Not Be Forgotten.”

Randall Collins VFW is holding a Flag Retirement Ceremony Saturday at 12 p.m. in Belfast City Park.

A BBQ and dance will follow at the American Legion on Church Street in Belfast.

If you have a Flag that needs to be honored or retired properly, you’re asked to bring it by. You can also find a collection box outside the VFW.

I added one more piece today - a cement Angel for the "Front" - Chair side of the POW / MIA Memorial

Posted by Randall Collins Vfw on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Fight leaves one man dead, second man injured, state police say
Tessa Taggart
Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19
Powerful winds toppled trees in Belgrade Wednesday, sending branches onto homes.
Thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines, leave thousands of Mainers without power
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Another Mainer died with coronavirus, 24 new cases

Latest News

A candy story in Ellsworth is growing, but not in the way you might think.
Ellsworth candy store ready to offer arcade, playground and more
Must see for Maine tourists
Stephen King’s house a must see for Maine tourists
Must see for Maine tourists
Tourists love Stephen King's House
Be safe, sober when lighting off your fireworks.
Be safe with your own fireworks