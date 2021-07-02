Advertisement

Police say Somerville man died from gunshot wound, death ruled homicide

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police identified the victim who died in a fight with another man on Wednesday in Somerville.

According to the results of the autopsy, 48-year-old Joel Williams died as a result of gunshot wounds. Officials have ruled the death a homicide.

Williams was fatally shot during an altercation at 1041 Rockland Road in Somerville where police say Williams was staying at the time. Police said 31-year-old Kyle Hunt of Jefferson was injured. Hunt was treated and released from Maine General in Augusta.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Williams’ death. It’s unclear whether Hunt is suspected of shooting Williams. Police said they need to interview more people to determine what exactly happened.

