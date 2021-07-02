Advertisement

Person from Penobscot County died with COVID, 16 new cases

7-day average is about 23 daily new cases according to the Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A resident of Penobscot County is the latest Mainer to died with coronavirus, according to the CDC.

That raises the state’s overall death toll to 860 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Maine CDC is also reports 16 new cases.

The majority are in Southern Maine with 5 in Cumberland County, 4 in Androscoggin County and 2 in York County.

There are also two new cases in Penobscot County.

10 counties showing no increase in cases.

2,484 new vaccinations for the virus being administrated in Maine according to the CDC.

58.63% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

