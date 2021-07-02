Advertisement

More than 5,300 customers without power in Old Town, Milford areas

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - About 5,379 outages being reported Friday morning in the Old Town and Milford areas,

According to Versant Power, the outages are due to damaged electrical equipment.

The company says crews are now in the field making repairs,

For the latest update on estimated restoration times, log onto Live Outage & Restoration Map.

