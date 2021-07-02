Advertisement

Microburst damaged homes, knocked down hundreds of trees in Belgrade, NWS says

The microburst knocked down 300 trees and damaged six buildings.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELGRADE, Maine (WMTW)— The National Weather Service said a microburst caused was responsible for severe storm damage in Belgrade on Wednesday.

A team from the National Weather Service went to Belgrade on Thursday to survey the damage.

They said the microburst knocked down 300 trees and damaged six buildings.

The storm had wind speeds of 60-90 mph and caused a two-mile path of damage along the eastern shore of Long Pond to just north of Belgrade Village.

One person was injured when a tree fell on a parked vehicle.

The storms that moved through Wednesday afternoon left thousands of people across Maine without power.

Pockets of storm damage were reported in other areas of the state, but the Belgrade area sustained the worst damage.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight leaves one man dead, second man injured, state police say
Tessa Taggart
Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Powerful winds toppled trees in Belgrade Wednesday, sending branches onto homes.
Thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines, leave thousands of Mainers without power
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Another Mainer died with coronavirus, 24 new cases

Latest News

Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Person from Penobscot County died with COVID, 16 new cases
More than 5,300 customers without power in Old Town, Milford areas
File photo
Maine looks for offshore wind compromise with fishermen