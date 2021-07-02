Advertisement

Maine looks for offshore wind compromise with fishermen

File photo
File photo(Rodrique Ngowi | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature has approved a compromise about offshore wind power in Maine that would put a moratorium on projects close to the Maine coast. Maine’s lobster fishing industry has expressed concerns about the effect that development of offshore wind power could have on its business. The state is working with New England Aqua Ventus on a project that would be the first floating offshore wind research array in the country. The Maine Legislature unanimously approved its compromise on Wednesday and sent it to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who is a supporter of wind power.

