Maine DOT expects significant travel for holiday weekend

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is expecting significant travel this holiday weekend.

Paul Merrill, spokesperson for MDOT, says it’s too soon to tell, but he wouldn’t be surprised if this weekend sees more travelers than in the last few years.

He says this summer is already up 20% compared to last year.

Merrill reminds people to obey the speed limits and be on the lookout for construction sites.

He says if the weather is rainy and foggy, take it slow.

”We want folks to enjoy a memorable summer in Maine. We don’t want it to be memorable for the wrong reasons, so a little bit of common sense goes a long way on the roads,” said Merrill.

Merrill reminds drivers not to get behind the wheel if they are impaired.

He also cautions against distracted driving.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.