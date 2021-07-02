Advertisement

Maine Department of Labor announces updates to Back to Work grant program

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor has made some changes to the state’s Back to Work grant program.

They’re extending the $1,500 grant amount - and now covering part time workers.

The program, announced in June, provides employers with money for a one-time, $1,500 payment to give to eligible workers who start a new job before July 25th.

Originally, the payment would have dropped to $1,000 today, but the DOL has now extended the $1,500 amount for the duration of the program - ending July 25th.

It also will now retroactively cover part-time workers with a $750 payment, meaning those who started a part-time job after June 15th and are no longer on unemployment may be eligible.

For more information and to find out if you qualify, visit our website, wabi.tv.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight leaves one man dead, second man injured, state police say
Tessa Taggart
Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19
Ronald Harding
Brewer man accused of killing his 6-week-old son charged with manslaughter
Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
Maine Legislature passes $8.5 billion budget
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman who committed sex crimes against a young girl sentenced to 5 years in prison

Latest News

SOMERVILLE
Police say Somerville man died from gunshot wound, death ruled homicide
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
10-year-old Silas Harper of MDI was diagnosed in April with Evans Syndrome.
MDI community rallies behind 10 year-old fighting rare syndrome
Folks in town say the storm only lasted a few minutes, but certainly left its impact.
Folks begin cleaning up and assessing storm damage in Belgrade Thursday