Maine Department of Labor announces updates to Back to Work grant program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor has made some changes to the state’s Back to Work grant program.

They’re extending the $1,500 grant amount - and now covering part time workers.

The program, announced in June, provides employers with money for a one-time, $1,500 payment to give to eligible workers who start a new job before July 25th.

Originally, the payment would have dropped to $1,000 today, but the DOL has now extended the $1,500 amount for the duration of the program - ending July 25th.

It also will now retroactively cover part-time workers with a $750 payment, meaning those who started a part-time job after June 15th and are no longer on unemployment may be eligible.

For more information and to find out if you qualify, visit our website, wabi.tv.

