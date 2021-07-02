Advertisement

Maine boxer to fight on Fury-Wilder III undercard

Justin Rolfe will be on the Fury-Wilder III undercard July 24th.
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WABI) - Before Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight for the third time later this month in possibly the most anticipated bout of the year, a local fighter will take the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas front of 18,000-plus on the undercard.

Heavyweight Justin Rolf of Fairfield has accepted a four-round fight against Steve Torres.

Rolfe is 6-2-and-1 with four knockouts, his opponent is 4-0, all of those coming by way of knockout.

Rolfe just won his American Boxing Federation Atlantic Heavyweight Title Fight this past Saturday, so he’s taking the fight on extremely short notice, but says the opportunity is simply too good to pass up.

