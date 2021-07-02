Advertisement

Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times

This list will be updated as new shows are announced.
(WYMT)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)—

Many Maine communities are bringing back Fourth of July fireworks shows this year as the state has relaxed most COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Below is a list of announced fireworks shows from across Maine.

This list will be updated as new shows are announced.

  • Portland: July 4, 9:15 p.m. from Eastern Promenade
  • Lewiston-Auburn: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
  • Bangor: July 4, 9:30 p.m. at riverfront
  • Augusta: July 4, 9:15 p.m. from Mill Park
  • Ashland: July 2, 9 p.m.
  • Bar Harbor: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • Bath: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • Belgrade: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • Biddeford: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Boothbay Harbor: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Brooks: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Carrabassett Valley: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Clinton: July 4, 9:20 p.m.
  • Damariscotta: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Deer Isle-Stonington: July 4, 9: 15 p.m.
  • Dexter: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Eastport: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Frye Island: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Fryeburg: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Greeneville: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Islesboro: July 2, 9 p.m.
  • Jackman: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Jay-Livermore Falls: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Jonesport & Beals: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Limestone: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Limington: July 2, 9 p.m.
  • Lisbon: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Lubec: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Machias: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Millinocket: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Monmouth: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
  • Mount Vernon: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Naples: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • Otis: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Rangeley: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
  • Rockland: July 2, 9 p.m.
  • Rumford: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Sanford: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Searsport: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Sebec: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Southwest Harbor: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Turner (Ricker Hill Orchard): 9 p.m.
  • Vinalhaven: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • West Forks: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Westbrook: July 1, 9:45 p.m. for Westbrook Together Days
  • Winthrop: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • York Harbor: July 3, 9 p.m.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office provides information on approved fireworks shows in the state, as well as general information on fireworks and restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight leaves one man dead, second man injured, state police say
Tessa Taggart
Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Powerful winds toppled trees in Belgrade Wednesday, sending branches onto homes.
Thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines, leave thousands of Mainers without power
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Another Mainer died with coronavirus, 24 new cases

Latest News

Microburst damaged homes, knocked down hundreds of trees in Belgrade, NWS says
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Person from Penobscot County died with COVID, 16 new cases
More than 5,300 customers without power in Old Town, Milford areas
File photo
Maine looks for offshore wind compromise with fishermen