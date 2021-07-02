Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)—

Many Maine communities are bringing back Fourth of July fireworks shows this year as the state has relaxed most COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Below is a list of announced fireworks shows from across Maine.

This list will be updated as new shows are announced.

Portland: July 4, 9:15 p.m. from Eastern Promenade

Lewiston-Auburn: July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Bangor: July 4, 9:30 p.m. at riverfront

Augusta: July 4, 9:15 p.m. from Mill Park

Ashland: July 2, 9 p.m.

Bar Harbor: July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Bath: July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Belgrade: July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Biddeford: July 4, 9 p.m.

Boothbay Harbor: July 4, 9 p.m.

Brooks: July 3, 9 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley: July 4, 9 p.m.

Clinton: July 4, 9:20 p.m.

Damariscotta: July 4, 9 p.m.

Deer Isle-Stonington: July 4, 9: 15 p.m.

Dexter: July 3, 9 p.m.

Eastport: July 4, 9 p.m.

Frye Island: July 3, 9 p.m.

Fryeburg: July 3, 9 p.m.

Greeneville: July 4, 9 p.m.

Islesboro: July 2, 9 p.m.

Jackman: July 4, 9 p.m.

Jay-Livermore Falls: July 3, 9 p.m.

Jonesport & Beals: July 3, 9 p.m.

Limestone: July 4, 9 p.m.

Limington: July 2, 9 p.m.

Lisbon: July 3, 9 p.m.

Lubec: July 4, 9 p.m.

Machias: July 3, 9 p.m.

Millinocket: July 4, 9 p.m.

Monmouth: July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon: July 3, 9 p.m.

Naples: July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Otis: July 4, 9 p.m.

Rangeley: July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Rockland: July 2, 9 p.m.

Rumford: July 4, 9 p.m.

Sanford: July 3, 9 p.m.

Searsport: July 4, 9 p.m.

Sebec: July 3, 9 p.m.

Southwest Harbor: July 4, 9 p.m.

Turner (Ricker Hill Orchard): 9 p.m.

Vinalhaven: July 3, 9 p.m.

West Forks: July 3, 9 p.m.

Westbrook: July 1, 9:45 p.m. for Westbrook Together Days

Winthrop: July 4, 9:15 p.m.

York Harbor: July 3, 9 p.m.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office provides information on approved fireworks shows in the state, as well as general information on fireworks and restrictions.

