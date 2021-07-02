Gov. Mills vetoes Native American casino ownership bill
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has vetoed a bill that would have allowed Native American tribes to open casinos on their own lands.
The bill was approved with a large majority in the legislature, but the Mills’ administration had concerns about it restoring tribal rights.
Mills said in a statement the bill was fraught with issues.
Tribal leaders spoke out strongly against her decision and criticized Mills for her support of corporate-owned casinos in the state.
The bill now goes back to the legislature for an override vote.
