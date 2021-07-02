Advertisement

Gov. Mills vetoes Native American casino ownership bill

CASINO BILL
CASINO BILL
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has vetoed a bill that would have allowed Native American tribes to open casinos on their own lands.

The bill was approved with a large majority in the legislature, but the Mills’ administration had concerns about it restoring tribal rights.

Mills said in a statement the bill was fraught with issues.

Tribal leaders spoke out strongly against her decision and criticized Mills for her support of corporate-owned casinos in the state.

The bill now goes back to the legislature for an override vote.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight leaves one man dead, second man injured, state police say
Tessa Taggart
Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19
Powerful winds toppled trees in Belgrade Wednesday, sending branches onto homes.
Thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines, leave thousands of Mainers without power
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Another Mainer died with coronavirus, 24 new cases
Ronald Harding
Brewer man accused of killing his 6-week-old son charged with manslaughter

Latest News

Maine Department of Labor announces updates to Back to Work grant program
SOMERVILLE
Police say Somerville man died from gunshot wound, death ruled homicide
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
10-year-old Silas Harper of MDI was diagnosed in April with Evans Syndrome.
MDI community rallies behind 10 year-old fighting rare syndrome