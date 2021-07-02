Advertisement

Father of Maddox Williams gets 18 months in prison for various offenses

Among the crimes, an incident in January of last year when Williams broke into a home, stealing things while carrying the young boy.
Andrew Williams was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a variety of crimes.
Andrew Williams was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a variety of crimes.(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The father of Maddox Williams, the 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy allegedly killed by his mother last month, has been sentenced to prison.

The Village Soup reports Andrew Williams will serve a year and half behind bars for a variety of crimes.

Two of them occurred while Maddox was with him.

Among the crimes, an incident in January of last year when Williams broke into a home, stealing things while carrying the young boy.

Maddox was killed on June 20th. His mother Jessica Trefethen was arrested and charged with his murder three days later.

After the a judge initially rejected Williams’ request to attend his son’s funeral - a second judge ruled that decision will ultimately be left up to jail administration.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Fight leaves one man dead, second man injured, state police say
Tessa Taggart
Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19
Powerful winds toppled trees in Belgrade Wednesday, sending branches onto homes.
Thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines, leave thousands of Mainers without power
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Another Mainer died with coronavirus, 24 new cases

Latest News

Supreme Court will hear Maine school choice case
Microburst damaged homes, knocked down hundreds of trees in Belgrade, NWS says
Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Person from Penobscot County died with COVID, 16 new cases