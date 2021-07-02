Ellsworth candy store ready to offer arcade, playground and more

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A candy story in Ellsworth is growing, but not in the way you might think.

Coming out of the worst of the pandemic, the owners of Sugar Mags saw an opportunity to bring folks together.

“What we ended up seeing is people really needing a clean, safe place to connect. We really saw a need for a place to make a community center, and a place for everybody to be together,” said Sarah Bowden, Owner of Sugar Mags.

Their new place offers all kinds of space for a scooter track, a pinball arcade, a play space, and well it wouldn’t be Sugar Mags without the candy.

“The little city play space which will be an indoor playground, an imagination place. With things like train tables. We’re really going to have stuff for all ages and the big thing is it’s just going to be a big transformable space,” said Bowden.

When asked if she would have thought about this expansion before the pandemic, she simply said no.

“Coming out of the pandemic the need for connection is great. I think that our families, our Grammy’s our Grampy’s, our kiddos have all be very isolated for a long time. I am very excited to have a space for people to make their own.”

