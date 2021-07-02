Cooler With The Chance Of Showers For This Weekend.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds remain in place for the rest of the night. There will be a few light showers and even some light drizzle possible this evening. Lows will be in the upper 40s & low to mid 50s.

A low-pressure system over southern New England will work its way into the Gulf of Maine by Saturday afternoon. Until that low gets here, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies with a chilly day on the way. Highs will be in the upper 50s & low 60s. Once the low setups off the coast, showers will begin by late Friday afternoon especially for the Bangor area and locations Downeast. Rain showers will continue through Saturday night with more lows into the 40s & 50s. Rainfall amounts will be highs across parts of Washington county where upwards of an inch of rain could fall through Sunday.

Sunday will have the threat of morning showers. The low will eventually move off into the Canadian Maritimes and conditions will dry up by early afternoon. Highs on Sunday will still be on the cooler side in the low to mid 60s. By Sunday evening, high pressure will build in from the west. This will bring push the clouds & the moisture out for Monday. Monday will be the best day of the holiday weekend. Increasing sunshine with highs that should return into the 70s & low 80s.

Chance of showers by midweek as a cold front moves through. By late week, watching the remnants of Elsa as she could bring some wet weather by Thursday & Friday of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few light showers, but most should stay dry. Lows will be in the 40s & 50s. NNE wind around 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Another cloudy & cool day with highs in the 50s & 60s. A few light showers possible throughout the day, but best chance will come by late afternoon into the evening. NE wind around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers lasting through the early afternoon especially over Downeast Maine. Mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Best day of the holiday weekend. High pressure moves in bringing more sunshine & warmer conditions. Highs will be in the 70s & low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with a few scattered showers. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

