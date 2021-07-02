Cloudy & Cool Today, Morning Rain Tapers to Scattered Showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will ride along a stalled out front to our south, passing through the Gulf of Maine today and providing us with a bit of a damp, gray, and cool Friday. High pressure to our north will help to keep the rain to areas mainly south of Greenville and Millinocket. Areas to the north will be cloudy with just a chance for a few isolated showers but overall mainly dry. Areas to the south will the see some periods of rain this morning tapering to scattered showers by late morning with the chance for scattered showers continuing through the afternoon. The combination of the clouds, the rain and a northeasterly breeze will make for a very cool day with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and it looks like the night will be dry. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s for nighttime lows.

An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is forecast to move into New England Saturday keeping us under the clouds and the chance for some scattered showers with the best chance being during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday afternoon. The upper low will move through the state on Sunday, once again bringing us clouds and the chance for showers especially during the morning hours followed by cloudy but drier weather during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a bit better Sunday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. High pressure will bring us a brighter, drier, and warmer day Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain likely especially south of Greenville and Millinocket. Steadiest during the morning then tapering to some scattered showers for the afternoon and evening. Cool with highs between 57°-63°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 47°-53°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. More showers likely at night. Cool with highs between 58°-65°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer with highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Warmer and more humid. Highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.