Be safe with your own fireworks

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - In addition to the variety of municipalities that have big fireworks shows planned this weekend... there will also be many, shall we say, amateur events as well...

Many will delight friends and neighbors with their own displays.

For some it’s a big part of their 4th of July celebration.

Officials we spoke with just want to remind everyone... safety first.

“If you put them on your lawn or gravel or anything it’s not a really flat surface they’ll start rocking back and tipping over,” said Big Bang Boom Fireworks owner Sean MacMillan. “They rock back-and-forth and I always tell people to brace them off between concrete blocks. Then they work safe and they go straight up in the air. Very rarely have I seen any products that misfire or anything.”

In addition to have fireworks safely secured, the owner of Big Bang Boom recommends that people who are lighting them off are in the proper state of mind.

