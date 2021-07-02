Advertisement

Bangor Humane Society offers tips to calm anxious animals over 4th of July

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While fireworks are fun to light up the sky, they aren’t as fun for lots of cats and dogs.

The Bangor Humane Society is reminding pet owners to take the steps to make their furry friends more comfortable this weekend.

Kathryn Ravenscraft recommends keeping an anxious animal in a dark, enclosed room and possibly adding a noise machine.

She says to bring your animals inside and make sure they’re tagged properly in case they run away in fear.

“Some dogs need a thunder shirt, which i think is adorable, and honestly if you know ahead of time that your dog or your cat too is gonna experience a lot of anxiety talk to your vet about anxiety meds, humans need them sometimes and it’s okay to give them to pets if you know that it’s gonna make them feel better,” said Ravenscraft.

If your pet does make the great escape Ravenscraft recommends calling the Maine lost dog or cat recovery.

She also reminds folks to keep pets out of the way if you’re lighting off your own fireworks.

And lastly, throughout the summer if it’s too hot for you it’s too hot for your pet.

