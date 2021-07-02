Bangor has big 4th of July plans

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a year without many of the traditions we’ve all come to know and love - things are getting back to normal this 4th of July weekend..

In Bangor preparations are well underway for the annual parade.

It’s preceded by the Walter Hunt road race.

And then the fireworks at night.

Once the Governor laid out her opening plan, organizers say it gave time to bring almost everything from years past together.

Sadly, a few omissions this time out - no pancake breakfast this summer.

Even without the usual early morning feast, organizers are expecting a big turnout.

“It is the first event, the first major event in the area in 16 months,” said Greater Bangor Fourth of July Corp. President Mike Fern. “I think it’s going to be packed. Both for the parade as well as the fireworks. We’re not gonna have a concert this year for the same reasons, but it’s the start of the day, it’s the end of the day celebrating our nations independence.”

One big change this year to make note of, the parade will start at 10am on Sunday.

That is an hour earlier than years past.

