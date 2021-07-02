Bail set for parents of 11-month-old who overdosed on fentanyl

CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - A judge issued bail today for the parents of an 11-month-old child in Corinna who overdosed on fentanyl.

22-year-old Taezja DiPietro and 26-year-old Zachary Borg were arrested last night after a nearly week-long investigation.

They’re charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, weapons, and drug charges.

DiPietro is being held on $5,000 bail while Borg has a $10,000 bail.

The Penobscot County Sheriffs Office got a report Saturday morning that an 11-month-old child in Corinna was suffering a medical event.

They say the baby was in cardiac arrest when officials arrived.

The baby was taken to a local hospital, resuscitated then flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Officials say they searched the residence in and found fentanyl in several rooms - including the infant’s bedroom.

As part of their bail conditions Dipietro and Borg cannot have contact with each other or use any intoxicants.

The judge is waiting for a recommendation from DHHS on allowing contact with their children.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.