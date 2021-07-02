Advertisement

Bail set for parents of 11-month-old who overdosed on fentanyl

Taezja DiPietro is being held on $5,000 bail while Zachary Borg has a $10,000 bail.
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna(Penobscot County Jail)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - A judge issued bail today for the parents of an 11-month-old child in Corinna who overdosed on fentanyl.

22-year-old Taezja DiPietro and 26-year-old Zachary Borg were arrested last night after a nearly week-long investigation.

They’re charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, weapons, and drug charges.

DiPietro is being held on $5,000 bail while Borg has a $10,000 bail.

The Penobscot County Sheriffs Office got a report Saturday morning that an 11-month-old child in Corinna was suffering a medical event.

They say the baby was in cardiac arrest when officials arrived.

The baby was taken to a local hospital, resuscitated then flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Officials say they searched the residence in and found fentanyl in several rooms - including the infant’s bedroom.

As part of their bail conditions Dipietro and Borg cannot have contact with each other or use any intoxicants.

The judge is waiting for a recommendation from DHHS on allowing contact with their children.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Fight leaves one man dead, second man injured, state police say
Tessa Taggart
Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19
Powerful winds toppled trees in Belgrade Wednesday, sending branches onto homes.
Thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines, leave thousands of Mainers without power
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Another Mainer died with coronavirus, 24 new cases

Latest News

Maine Turnpike Traffic
Maine DOT expects significant travel for holiday weekend
Francis mistook a mini-fridge for a safe he was allegedly trying to steal.
Police: Burglar mistakes mini-fridge for safe, jumps in Kenduskeag stream
A candy story in Ellsworth is growing, but not in the way you might think.
Ellsworth candy store ready to offer arcade, playground and more
44-year-old Gerald Stackpole was arrested Thursday night after a fire inside his apartment on...
Augusta man accused of arson for setting off fireworks inside apartment