Bail set for parents of 11-month-old who overdosed on fentanyl
Taezja DiPietro is being held on $5,000 bail while Zachary Borg has a $10,000 bail.
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - A judge issued bail today for the parents of an 11-month-old child in Corinna who overdosed on fentanyl.
22-year-old Taezja DiPietro and 26-year-old Zachary Borg were arrested last night after a nearly week-long investigation.
They’re charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, weapons, and drug charges.
DiPietro is being held on $5,000 bail while Borg has a $10,000 bail.
The Penobscot County Sheriffs Office got a report Saturday morning that an 11-month-old child in Corinna was suffering a medical event.
They say the baby was in cardiac arrest when officials arrived.
The baby was taken to a local hospital, resuscitated then flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Officials say they searched the residence in and found fentanyl in several rooms - including the infant’s bedroom.
As part of their bail conditions Dipietro and Borg cannot have contact with each other or use any intoxicants.
The judge is waiting for a recommendation from DHHS on allowing contact with their children.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.