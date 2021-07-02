Augusta man accused of arson for setting off fireworks inside apartment
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been charged with arson after setting off fireworks in his apartment.
44-year-old Gerald Stackpole was arrested Thursday night after a fire inside his apartment on Jefferson Street.
Officials say Stackpole intentionally lit the fireworks there.
Other tenants were able to put the fire out with extinguishers and a garden hose.
No one was hurt.
Police say Stackpole left the apartment but was located by Augusta Police.
He’s being held at Kennebec County Jail where bail was set at $20,000.
