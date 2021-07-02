Augusta man accused of arson for setting off fireworks inside apartment

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been charged with arson after setting off fireworks in his apartment.

44-year-old Gerald Stackpole was arrested Thursday night after a fire inside his apartment on Jefferson Street.

Officials say Stackpole intentionally lit the fireworks there.

Other tenants were able to put the fire out with extinguishers and a garden hose.

No one was hurt.

Police say Stackpole left the apartment but was located by Augusta Police.

He’s being held at Kennebec County Jail where bail was set at $20,000.

