Advertisement

Augusta man accused of arson for setting off fireworks inside apartment

44-year-old Gerald Stackpole was arrested Thursday night after a fire inside his apartment on...
44-year-old Gerald Stackpole was arrested Thursday night after a fire inside his apartment on Jefferson Street.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been charged with arson after setting off fireworks in his apartment.

44-year-old Gerald Stackpole was arrested Thursday night after a fire inside his apartment on Jefferson Street.

Officials say Stackpole intentionally lit the fireworks there.

Other tenants were able to put the fire out with extinguishers and a garden hose.

No one was hurt.

Police say Stackpole left the apartment but was located by Augusta Police.

He’s being held at Kennebec County Jail where bail was set at $20,000.

44-year-old Gerald Stackpole was arrested Thursday evening, July 1, 2021, after a fire inside an apartment on Jefferson...

Posted by Maine State Fire Marshal on Friday, July 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Fight leaves one man dead, second man injured, state police say
Tessa Taggart
Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19
Powerful winds toppled trees in Belgrade Wednesday, sending branches onto homes.
Thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines, leave thousands of Mainers without power
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Another Mainer died with coronavirus, 24 new cases

Latest News

Francis mistook a mini-fridge for a safe he was allegedly trying to steal.
Burglar mistakes mini-fridge for safe, jumps in Kenduskeag stream
A candy story in Ellsworth is growing, but not in the way you might think.
Ellsworth candy store ready to offer arcade, playground and more
Must see for Maine tourists
Stephen King’s house a must see for Maine tourists
Must see for Maine tourists
Tourists love Stephen King's House