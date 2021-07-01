Advertisement

VERNON LOW INTERNET CONNECTION

Bad internet service
Bad internet service(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tari Lancaster, a Vernon resident, says she’s constantly having internet problems with her service provider. She lives in Vernon and has been with Suddenlink for more than a year. She’s says her bill is high and the quality of service is extremely poor.

“It’s down more than it is up. But it’s unavailable a majority of the time down more of the time because it’s down,” said Lancaster

She told me getting good internet service in some areas can be a challenge and the mayor of Vernon agrees with her.

“Quality internet and affordable internet is needed just as much in the rural America as it is in the big cities and the urban areas,” said Pam Gosline, Mayor of Vernon.

Lancaster says she goes weeks without internet service and has made several complaints to the company. She says, someone comes out, thinks they’ve fixed the issue and the problem continues. She says it’s a cycle of bad service. She’s paid almost $50 a month in internet service since having Suddenlink.

“Internet is quite expensive now. And I know I have a service that sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Gosline.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Maine CDC confirms state’s 1st case of Powassan virus infection in 2021
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman who committed sex crimes against a young girl sentenced to 5 years in prison
George Wildey
Maine broadcasting pioneer passes away
Versant Power rate changes starting July 1
Starting July 1, single-use plastic bags will be banned in stores throughout the state.
Maine’s single-use plastic bag ban starts Thursday

Latest News

Maine Legislature votes on governor vetoes
Bangor man pleads guilty to drug, firearm charges
Ronald Harding
Brewer man accused of killing his 6-week-old son charged with manslaughter
Tessa Taggart
Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19