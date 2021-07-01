Thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines, leave thousands of Mainers without power

BELGRADE, Maine (WMTW) - Strong to severe thunderstorms that moved through Maine on Wednesday left thousands of Mainers without power.

The National Weather Service says they will do a storm survey of the damage in Belgrade.

Powerful winds uprooted numerous trees across the town, damaging homes and blocking roads in the Kennebec County Community.

In the Village Green park, two trees both standing at least fifty feet high were brought down.

A home across the street from the park saw a tree fall through its roof.

Other homes saw heavy limbs scattered throughout their properties.

Many lifelong residents say they’ve never seen anything like it.

“To see a tree like that fall like it did, that’s what we have. Look around us. They’re everywhere,” said Gail Rizzo, a local real estate agent.

Rizzo says she noticed the storm approaching and decided to find safety with her coworkers.

“So that’s when we all ran into the back room, stood underneath the archways like you’re told to do and the three of us huddled together until it was over,” Rizzo said.

Further south, a storm that moved through Cumberland County knocked down a large tree on Hearn Road in Scarborough. The tree brought down power lines and blocked the road.

There were also reports of trees down blocking roads in the Waldo County town of Monroe. Storm damage was also reported in nearby Frankfort.

The storm threat diminished quickly Wednesday evening and will bring in cooler and more comfortable conditions to end the week.

