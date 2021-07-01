Rain Chances Increase Tonight. Cooler & Rainy Friday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front has stalled out in the Gulf Of Maine. This will continue to bring us lots of cloud cover for the rest of the evening. Another low pressure system will ride northwards along the front & will bring the chance of some showers starting this evening across southern Maine and then expanding north and eastwards. A much more comfortable night on the way with less humidity and lows in the 50s.

Friday will have showers lasting for most of the day. Showers will extend as far inland Greenville & Millinocket. Some spots especially south of Augusta could see around 1-2″ of rainfall through Friday. Closer to Bangor, around 0.50″ to 0.75″ can be expected. Highs will be cooler only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Highs will still be on the cooler side in the low to mid 60s with the chance of scattered showers. By the Fourth, conditions will dry out after a few morning showers. Highs will be warmer with most aiming for 70°. Monday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs along the coast in the low to mid 70s, inland highs will be trying for the low 80s. Even warmer highs expected through the middle part of next week with middle 80s possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with increasing shower chances across the south & along the coast. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s with a NE wind around 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Periods of light to moderate rain for most of the day. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will be cooler with most locations struggling to reach 60°. NE wind around 10- 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered afternoon showers. Highs will still be on the cooler side in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A few early morning showers. Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer highs with many in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Best day of the holiday weekend. Expect a bit more sunshine and warmer highs. Most will reach into the 70s & low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.