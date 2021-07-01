LePage files paperwork to run for Governor in 2022

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has filed paperwork to run for governor in 2022.

The move is not unexpected. The Republican has hinted since before leaving office that he would challenge Democratic Governor Janet Mills.

A post on his Facebook page says. Exciting news to share soon. Please visit the new site and sign up to be the first to know.

That website comes along with a countdown ticker that ends Monday morning at 11am.

LePage registered as a candidate for governor today with the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices.

The filing allows LePage to begin raising money for his campaign.

He still needs to file paperwork with the Maine Secretary of State’s Office to gather the signatures required to appear on the ballot next year.

LePage served as Maine governor from 2011 to 2019 and was prevented from running for a third consecutive term in 2018 due to term limits.

