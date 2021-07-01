Folks begin cleaning up and assessing storm damage in Belgrade Thursday

BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - Route 27 through Belgrade is now re-open but was littered with tree branches as folks woke up Thursday morning.

Trees collapsed along the lakeside.

The clean up effort from Wednesday’s storm was just getting started.

”We just sit down to watch it happen, thinking we’re gonna watch a fun little lightning storm and all of a sudden the sky turned very, very black. So we went inside and as soon as we went inside a tree came by the windows. Oh it was really loud and scratchy. And scary because it was so loud you’re like oh my god it’s going to come through the whole house,” said Laura Richter.

Folks in town say the storm only lasted a few minutes, but certainly left its impact.

”This is kind of the challenge in Maine. We’ve got lots of different weather condition. With the ground being soft, and that combination of heavy wind and rain we were out there making conditions safe for our response. Clearing downed lines, downed trees and just debris from the street. Just to ensure that we can have a safe and swift response,” said Emily Spencer, Communications Manager for Central Maine Power.

The National Weather Service is also in town Thursday to conduct a survey of all the damage, and predict the wind speed during the storm.

”Right now we’re estimating it to be around 80-90 miles per hour, so pretty significant. So we have 100 year plus old Oaks, Eastern White Pines, Red Pines, have all come tumbling down,” said Donny Dumont from the Gray Office of the National Weather Service.

He also estimates about 300 trees were uprooted or snapped.

”Well a lot of times is just happens to hit really bad in the middle of the woods when no one’s around. This time it was unfortunate and hit a pretty populated area right here in the village of Belgrade Lakes so that’s really why it’s more impactful right now,” said Dumont.

