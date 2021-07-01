Cooler & Less Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will stall out along the Maine Coast for today. This will provide us with plenty of clouds today along with the chance for a few widely scattered showers throughout the day. Shower chances look very minimal so my thinking is that the bulk of the day will be dry. Otherwise, the bigger news today will be the cooler and less humid air moving in behind the cold front making for a more seasonable, more comfortable day. Highs today will top off in the 70s to near 80° with dewpoints falling to the 50s as the day progresses. Low pressure is forecast to ride along the front tonight into Friday. This will bring some rain to the state late tonight mainly for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the 50s for lows.

Low pressure will pass through the Gulf of Maine on Friday giving us a wet and cool day. Rain will continue through the morning and early afternoon Friday before tapering off later in the day as the area of low pressure moves to our east. The rain will be steadiest for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket while areas across the north see just a chance for some scattered showers. With the clouds and the rain in place Friday, temperatures will be much cooler than what we’ve been used to this week with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s Friday afternoon. An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is forecast to move into New England Saturday keeping us under the clouds and the chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday afternoon. The upper low will move through the state on Sunday, once again bringing us clouds and the chance for some scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday. The upper low will move to our east Sunday followed by high pressure moving in for Monday. Plan on a brighter and warmer day Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Cooler and turning less humid. Highs between 72°-82°. North/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing late south of Greenville and Millinocket. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain likely especially south of Greenville and Millinocket. Steadiest during the morning and early afternoon then tapering off later in the day. Cool with highs between 58°-63°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible across northern areas during the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the 70s to near 80°.

