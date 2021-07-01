Advertisement

Another Mainer died with coronavirus, 24 new cases

Oxford County resident marks 859th COVID-19 related death in state
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the first time in a week, a Mainer died with coronavirus.

The resident from Oxford County marks the 859th COVID related death in Maine.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 24 new cases.

Four of those come from Franklin County. Seven counties reporting no increase in cases.

18 patients are in critical care according to the Maine CDC.

8 are on ventilators.

A total of 1,532,361 COVID-19 vaccinations were given out in our state.

58.51% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That equates to 786,461 final doses.

