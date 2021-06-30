Teen feared for his life when Fla. trooper used Taser on him in girlfriend’s yard

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - A biracial teenager is speaking out, saying he feared for his life, when a Florida state trooper used a Taser on him then arrested him outside his girlfriend’s house.

Jack Rodeman, a biracial 16-year-old, spent 10 days in juvenile detention after his June 16 arrest in his girlfriend’s backyard in Lee County, Florida. He says he is recovering from an injury he sustained in the confrontation with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Video of the incident shows Trooper George Smyrnios with his Taser drawn and pointed at Rodeman. While countless people have seen the footage, only Rodeman knows what it felt like when the trooper used the Taser on him twice.

Biracial teen Jack Rodeman, pictured here with his mother, spent 10 days in juvenile detention after his June 16 arrest in his girlfriend’s backyard in Lee County, Florida. (Source: Rodeman Family, WINK via CNN)

The teenager fell over and slammed his head on the fire pit.

“I did fear for my life. I wasn’t sure what was happening,” Rodeman said. “I was shocked, and then, it hurt once I fell. I was just kind of confused at the same time because I didn’t understand why he was approaching me at first or why he tased me.”

Rodeman says he’s still dealing with the pain of that fall.

“My eyes have been sensitive. My neck hurts in the back. My back still has sharp pains. I’ve just been sleeping ever since I got home,” he said.

In his report, Smyrnios called Rodeman “a suspicious person” who darted and hid in the bushes after seeing the trooper’s cruiser. The trooper said he used his Taser because the teenager failed to obey his commands to “come here,” “stop” and “put his hands behind his back.”

Smyrnios arrested Rodeman and charged him with failure to obey, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and loitering.

Rodeman’s lawyer, Sawyer Smith, says he will fight to get those charges dropped. He then plans to prosecute the FHP.

“There is no place in a free society for the government to inflict physical abuse upon a child. This is not Russia. This is America. We deserve better,” Smith said.

The FHP is reviewing Smyrnios’ use of force.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.