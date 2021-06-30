Advertisement

Silver Alert for missing Abbot woman

81-year old Elaine Cloutier suffers from dementia
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBOT, Maine (WABI) - A missing 81-year old woman from Abbot is now the subject of a Silver Alert.

81-year old Elaine Cloutier was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30. She suffers from dementia
81-year old Elaine Cloutier was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30. She suffers from dementia(Maine State Police)

This is a photo of Elaine Cloutier.

Authorities say she was last seen around 8:30 Tuesday night near Bates Road and Howard Siding Lane in Abbot.

Cloutier was wearing a white lace top, denim shorts and sneakers. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, WITH brown eyes and white hair.

Authorities say Cloutier suffers from dementia and is known to wander.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts, should call 911.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Maine CDC confirms state’s 1st case of Powassan virus infection in 2021
Versant Power rate changes starting July 1
Power outages
Powers outages reported in parts of Central Maine
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman who committed sex crimes against a young girl sentenced to 5 years in prison
Bipartisan Supplemental Budget Agreement
New state budget agreement includes $300 payments to workers

Latest News

Maine water district bans outdoor water use due to drought
Old Hancock County Jail
Old Ellsworth jail in danger of being torn down
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman who committed sex crimes against a young girl sentenced to 5 years in prison
Governor's annual lobster roll day
Governor’s celebrates birthday with annual lobster roll day