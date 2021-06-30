Silver Alert for missing Abbot woman

ABBOT, Maine (WABI) - A missing 81-year old woman from Abbot is now the subject of a Silver Alert.

81-year old Elaine Cloutier was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30. She suffers from dementia (Maine State Police)

This is a photo of Elaine Cloutier.

Authorities say she was last seen around 8:30 Tuesday night near Bates Road and Howard Siding Lane in Abbot.

Cloutier was wearing a white lace top, denim shorts and sneakers. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, WITH brown eyes and white hair.

Authorities say Cloutier suffers from dementia and is known to wander.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts, should call 911.

