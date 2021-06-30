Silver Alert for missing Abbot woman
81-year old Elaine Cloutier suffers from dementia
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ABBOT, Maine (WABI) - A missing 81-year old woman from Abbot is now the subject of a Silver Alert.
This is a photo of Elaine Cloutier.
Authorities say she was last seen around 8:30 Tuesday night near Bates Road and Howard Siding Lane in Abbot.
Cloutier was wearing a white lace top, denim shorts and sneakers. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, WITH brown eyes and white hair.
Authorities say Cloutier suffers from dementia and is known to wander.
Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts, should call 911.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.