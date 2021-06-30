Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to slowly drop southward through the state this afternoon and tonight. This will bring us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall all possible. The heavy rainfall could result in some localized flooding as well. It will remain hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the 80s to near 90° for most locales. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight mainly before midnight followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night as the front pushes toward the coast. Temperatures will drop to the 60s for nighttime lows.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued until 7pm tonight. (WABI)

Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. The primary threats with these storms will be for gusty, damaging wind and for localized flooding. Large hail and possibly an isolated tornado can't be ruled out but those threats look minimal. (WABI)

Cooler and less humid air will move in during the day Thursday giving us some relief from the heat and humidity. It looks like the cold front is going to stall near the coastline which will keep the chance of showers in our forecast for Thursday. Otherwise expect a partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid day. Temperatures on Thursday will reach the 70s to near 80° for most spots. On Friday... the cold front will push a little bit further offshore. However, an area of low pressure is forecast to ride along that front and bring us more showers Friday. Plan on a damp and cool day Friday with highs only in the 60s with clouds and numerous showers expected. An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be over the region Saturday keeping us cloudy and giving us a chance for a few showers as well. Temperatures on Saturday will remain cool with highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

A cold front will cross the state later today and tonight. Cooler and less humid air will move in for Thursday and making for a comfortable stretch of weather through the holiday weekend. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding. Highs between 79°-89°, coolest north. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms possible especially early. Lows between 60°-68°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Cooler and turning less humid. Highs between 69°-79°. North/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cool with highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

