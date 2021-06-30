Severe Threat Has Ended. General Storms Tonight, Still Warm & Sticky

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Severe threat has come to an end, but still a few scattered storms could be possible through early evening and should stay below severe criteria. Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and more warm and sticky conditions with lows in the 60s and dew points in the 50s & 60s.

Thursday will have mostly cloudy skies with the humidity breaking throughout the day. Highs tomorrow will be much cooler in the 70s & low 80s and some afternoon showers will be possible along the coast where the cold front is expected to stall out.

More widespread rain for Friday as a low pressure system rides along the stalled out cold front. Highs significantly cooler in the 60s with much drier air in place. As for the holiday weekend, there will be some scattered showers on Saturday with the 4th looking to be warmer, drier & brighter.

TONIGHT: Threat of storms continues into the early evening. A few severe storms possible with wind and heavy rain be the main concerns. Lows tonight will be in the 60s and it will still be humid.

TOMORROW: Cold front stalls out along the coast bringing scattered showers. It will be cooler with highs in the 70s & low 80s, but still humid at least in the morning. Dew points will drop throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Widespread showers possible with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few isolated showers possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer highs with many in the low to mid 70s.

