Oyster industry booming in Maine

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Lobsters aren’t the only seafood tourists consume while they’re here on vacation.

Maine’s oyster industry is booming.

Local farms are having a hard time keeping up with demand.

Joanna Fogg, owner of Bar Harbor Oyster Company, says this year, her company was already doing July numbers before Memorial Day.

”It’s the same thing with other producers. Other oyster farmers, we all communicate. When I don’t have enough product, I reach out to the farm next to me. ‘You guys got any oysters we can sell?’ The demand is hitting all of us really hard,” Fogg said.

You can get more information on the Bar Harbor Oyster Company by visiting barharboroysterco.com.

