Officials reflect, look ahead in final Maine CDC briefing

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday marks the end of an era.

Coinciding with the end of the State of Civil Emergency, Maine’s top health officials gathered, in person, for a final regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing.

“Finally, I am today announcing the end of a State of Civil Emergency which I first declared on March 15, 2020. It is time,” said Gov. Janet Mills.

Thursday’s briefing was the 190th over a 16-month run.

“We are all a bit wiser at least about COVID. Much has changed in that time especially in the rhythms of daily life,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director.

Officials looking back at the myriad of ways those lives changed and people adapted.

“The steps you all took to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and your fellow Mainers. We have maintained among the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the highest rates of vaccination across the country,” Mills said.

As the State of Emergency ends, questions remain.

“The pandemic is not over yet, especially for those who remain unvaccinated. As Dr. Shah has noted, the Delta variant is spreading dangerously,” Mills said.

“The vaccines that we have, including even the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, have shown good effectiveness against the Delta variant. Coupled with our already leading the nation rates of vaccination, if the Delta variant comes here, for those who are vaccinated, it will not necessarily change the way they’ve gone about things,” Shah said.

A member of the World Health Organization was recently quoted as saying that officials could decide that masks will once again be necessary. Shah said that is something he has inquired about.

“Places like Maine where vaccination rates are high, he actually said no, I think you should stick with what you’re doing there. Similarly, I’ve spoken with the senior official at the CDC on the same topic and they, too, where vaccination rates are high, as they are in Maine, the science shows that the vaccines work. Based on that, we are not changing our guidelines nor is the US CDC. As we are in this room, for those who are fully vaccinated, the vaccines work and they work exquisitely well,” Shah said.

