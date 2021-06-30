Advertisement

Men arrested in Maine after Mass. trooper struck with Jeep

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Officials say a man who hit a Massachusetts state trooper with a stolen Jeep is in jail in Maine, where he was arrested while in hiding with a child rape suspect.

Massachusetts State Police say the man faces charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, among others, stemming from the weekend incident.

The Jeep belonged to family members of the man charged with child rape in Massachusetts, and the two were arrested on Tuesday.

Both remained jailed Wednesday in Maine while awaiting extradition.

