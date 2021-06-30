Maine water district bans outdoor water use due to drought

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The South Berwick Water District has banned outdoor water use due to the worsening drought conditions.

The ban includes the use of hoses, sprinklers and irrigation systems. Washing of vehicles and the filling of swimming or wading pools is prohibited.

The water district said the outdoor water use ban is needed to help conserve water.

The district’s superintendent said the ban could last all summer depending on the conditions.

The South Berwick Water District serves residents of South Berwick and a small portion of Berwick.

Officials with the state’s drinking water program said South Berwick is the first community to implement a water ban this season but likely not the last.

South Berwick has four wells, and the water levels have been impacted in each of them due to little rainfall. State officials said the ban is something they recommend municipalities consider if they notice levels dropping.

As of last Thursday, York County was under moderate drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated weekly.

