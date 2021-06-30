Advertisement

Maine State Police respond to incident in Jefferson area

This story will be updated when new information is available.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, Maine (WMTW) — Maine State Police have responded to an incident in the Jefferson area.

Police said the incident is in the area of Route 17 and Valley Road, and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit has also responded to the scene.

No other information was available.

WMTW News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Maine CDC confirms state’s 1st case of Powassan virus infection in 2021
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman who committed sex crimes against a young girl sentenced to 5 years in prison
Versant Power rate changes starting July 1
George Wildey
Maine broadcasting pioneer passes away
Power outages
Powers outages reported in parts of Central Maine

Latest News

Men arrested in Maine after Mass. trooper struck with Jeep
16 new cases of coronavirus, 58% of Mainers fully vaccinated
South Claiborne Parish communities put under mandatory Water Ban
Maine water district bans outdoor water use due to drought
Maine water district bans outdoor water use due to drought