BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Senate has passed a $8.5 billion budget in a 32-3 vote.

Lawmakers voted on the budget Wednesday, which includes $300 for those who worked during the pandemic.

Legislative leaders say the 3$00 one time “hazard” payments will go to those who are earning less than $75,000 per year or joint filers making less than $150,000.

