Maine Mariners announce affiliation agreement with Boston Bruins

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Mariners on Wednesday announced they will be the new ECHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins.

The Mariners had previously been affiliated with the New York Rangers since joining the ECHL in 2018.

The agreement means that all three of Maine’s minor league sports teams are now partnered with their Boston-based major league counterparts.

“We are extremely excited to be affiliated with the Bruins organization and we’re proud to solidify the Boston-Portland connection with all three of Maine’s professional sports franchises,” said Mariners President Danny Briere. “We can’t wait to bring live hockey action back to Portland this fall, and we know that Mariners fans will be thrilled to watch players from the Bruins organization playing right here in Maine.”

The Mariners will also be affiliated with the Providence Bruins at the AHL level.

The Providence Bruins used to be based in Portland as the original Maine Mariners team from 1987 until 1992 when the franchise moved to Rhode Island.

“The Boston Bruins are excited to establish an affiliation agreement with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL,” said Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney.

The Maine Mariners season kicks off on Oct. 22. Last season was canceled due to the pandemic.

