Maine Legislature votes on governor vetoes

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In addition to the budget, the legislature is voting on a number of vetoes Wednesday by the governor, including LD 194.

We’ve just received word Wednesday evening that LD 194 has failed in the Senate.

The bill would stop businesses and other groups in which a foreign government has an interest of at least 10% from making contributions or expenditures to influence a citizen referendum.

CMP Corridor referendum advocates gathered outside the State House Wednesday hoping to get the attention of lawmakers, calling on them to vote to override the veto.

The bill’s sponsor says it was necessary to close the loophole that currently allows a foreign government to use a company owned by its taxpayers to flood Maine with ads to influence the outcome of an election initiated by Maine people.

”It’s about foreign governments being able to speak directly in Maine elections in a way that is electioneering and telling people how to vote,” said Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford.

Supporters believe Hydro-Quebec has gotten away with a spending spree and exposed this loophole.

If the bill had passed, Maine would join seven other states that have passed similar legislation.

