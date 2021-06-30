Hot & Humid Today, Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will move into northern Maine this morning then slowly push southward across the rest of the state this afternoon and tonight. As the front moves in, it will interact with the hot and humid air in place and produce some showers and thunderstorms during the day today. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning will be across the northern half (Greenville/Millinocket northward) of the state while the rest of us see a better chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening could be severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall all possible. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the 80s to near 90° for most locales. The cold front will continue to push southward through the state tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly before midnight followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Temperatures will drop to the 60s for nighttime lows.

Highs will reach the 80s to near 90° for much of the state today. Cooler and less humid air is on the way... beginning tomorrow. (WABI)

Thunderstorms are possible across the state today with some severe storms possible. The main threat will be the potential of damaging wind. (WABI)

Cooler and less humid air will move in during the day Thursday giving us some relief from the heat and humidity. It looks like the cold front is going to stall near the coastline which will keep the chance of showers in our forecast for Thursday. Otherwise expect a partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid day. Temperatures on Thursday will reach the 70s to near 80° for most spots. On Friday... the cold front will push a little bit further offshore. However, an area of low pressure is forecast to ride along that front and bring us more showers Friday. Plan on a damp and cool day Friday with highs only in the 60s with clouds and numerous showers expected. An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be over the region Saturday keeping us cloudy and giving us a chance for a few showers as well. Temperatures on Saturday will remain cool with highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

One more hot and humid day today before cooler and less humid air moves in on Thursday. (WABI)

There's a good chance of showers and thunderstorms today. Showers will remain in the forecast into the upcoming weekend. (WABI)

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall. Highs between 79°-89°, coolest north. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms possible especially early. Lows between 60°-68°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Cooler and turning less humid. Highs between 69°-79°. North/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cool with highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.