Advertisement

Couple fined $18K for digging up, burying Joshua trees

A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.
A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.(CA Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - A couple faces an $18,000 fine after officials found 36 protected Joshua trees dug up on their property.

Jeffrey Walter and Jonetta Nordberg-Walter dug up the trees as they made way for a new home.

They told the Los Angeles Times they didn’t know it was illegal to rip up and bury the trees.

A neighbor tipped off the authorities and a wildlife official found the trees buried.

The fine is part of an agreement to dismiss the 36 misdemeanors against the couple.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Maine CDC confirms state’s 1st case of Powassan virus infection in 2021
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman who committed sex crimes against a young girl sentenced to 5 years in prison
Versant Power rate changes starting July 1
George Wildey
Maine broadcasting pioneer passes away
Power outages
Powers outages reported in parts of Central Maine

Latest News

More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.
US home contract signings rebound in May
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
As summer travel surges, so do flight cancellations
16 new cases of coronavirus, 58% of Mainers fully vaccinated
LIVE: Biden, Harris discusses wildfires, heat in West