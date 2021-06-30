Brewer man accused of killing his 6-week-old son charged with manslaughter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man accused of killing his six-week-old son has been formally charged with manslaughter.

Thirty-six-year-old Ronald Harding was indicted by a grand jury.

He was arrested earlier this month.

Police say he called 9-1-1 to say his son was unresponsive and not breathing.

The baby was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Authorities say an autopsy revealed he died from inflicted injuries.

Prosecutors say witnesses told authorities Harding was handed a happy baby and 15 minutes later, handed back the injured child.

