Blue Smoke food truck hits the road

Specializing in smoked meats(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - It’s a business born over a love of smoking.

Smoking meats that is.

TV5 caught up with the co-owners of the food truck Blue Smoke in Bradley on Wednesday.

Over the past year they built this massive tank they call Lola.

In it’s former life it was a 500 gallon propane tank; it now serves a far more delicious purpose.

The pair say that when you are smoking meat, you get a blue smoke when you have a clean and efficient fire, hence the name and the reason to launch a business.

“I think we both kind of appreciate the patience and care and quality of the food. It just comes out a really unmanageable type of food that is amazing all around,” said Brian Cronk, Blue Smoke co-owner.

“Same way, yeah. If you take a look at our brisket we are on average spending 15 hours cooking that brisket,” said Joe Vidaurri, Blue Smoke co-owner.

They say that brisket is a must order.

The truck will set up shop on Stillwater Avenue in Old Town across from the UMaine bike path on Thursday from 11 a.m. 5 p.m., or until supplies run out.

The plan is to operate once a week, but the days will vary.

You can find them on Facebook to find out the schedule moving forward.

