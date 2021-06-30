Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 24-year-old woman from Bangor is spending her first night at home since last November.

All of this time, she’s been in the hospital, in the fight of her life against COVID-19.

“Well, Tessa’s story began 222 days ago when she came in and was diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Meg King, EMMC Nurse Care manager.

More than seven months Tessa Taggart spent hospitalized by COVID-19.

Trips to Boston hospitals, trips to the Intensive Care Unit, never sure if she’d get better.

“It’s actually really scary and if you get it you don’t want to mess around,” said Tessa, COVID-19 patient.

“Our family was covered by prayer to be quite honest with you,” said Wendy Taggart, Tessa’s mom.

Wed., June 30, those prayers were answered.

Tessa was finally discharged from the hospital.

“God intervened in many, many ways for us. We saw lots of miracles so we’re very thankful for that,” Wendy said

Tessa is now breathing and walking all on her own.

“At one point in Tessa’s recovery with us we thought that we were going to be sending her home, however unable to walk in a power motorized wheelchair. So for us to send her home with why we call a roll aid or a walker and for her to step into that van brings tears to my eyes,” King said.

“It was really exciting because I’ve just been gone for so long and I finally get to be around the people I need to be around,” Tessa said.

Fresh out of the hospital, Tessa and her family are able to reflect on her journey to recovery.

“Just get as much help as you can and work hard and know that there are people who can work with you to help you,” Tessa said.

“They are the most special people. They are compassionate, caring, encouraging. They brought her from death to life,” Wendy said.

