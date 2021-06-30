Bangor man pleads guilty to drug, firearm charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug and firearm charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nikolas Raines appeared in federal court in Bangor.

Court records say state drug agents found fentanyl and a loaded gun when they searched a motel room where Raines was staying last November.

Raines is not allowed to have a gun because of prior felony convictions.

He faces up to life in prison on the most serious of the charges.

