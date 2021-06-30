Advertisement

16 new cases of coronavirus, 58% of Mainers fully vaccinated

No new deaths recorded for 6th straight day
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The final day of our State of Civil Emergency comes as Maine records just 16 new cases of coronavirus.

Compare that to January when daily cases were spiking about the 700 count.

Penobscot County recording three new cases, that’s the highest.

Nine of Maine’s 16 counties reporting no increase in COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths so that total remains at 858.

19 patients are in critical condition. 8 are on ventilators according to Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, more than 58% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That equates to 1,529,764 total doses.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Maine CDC confirms state’s 1st case of Powassan virus infection in 2021
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman who committed sex crimes against a young girl sentenced to 5 years in prison
Versant Power rate changes starting July 1
George Wildey
Maine broadcasting pioneer passes away
Power outages
Powers outages reported in parts of Central Maine

Latest News

South Claiborne Parish communities put under mandatory Water Ban
Maine water district bans outdoor water use due to drought
Maine water district bans outdoor water use due to drought
81-year old Elaine Cloutier was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30. She suffers from dementia
UPDATE: Missing Abbot woman found safe.
Old Hancock County Jail
Old Ellsworth jail in danger of being torn down