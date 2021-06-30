16 new cases of coronavirus, 58% of Mainers fully vaccinated

Maine (WABI) - The final day of our State of Civil Emergency comes as Maine records just 16 new cases of coronavirus.

Compare that to January when daily cases were spiking about the 700 count.

Penobscot County recording three new cases, that’s the highest.

Nine of Maine’s 16 counties reporting no increase in COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths so that total remains at 858.

19 patients are in critical condition. 8 are on ventilators according to Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, more than 58% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That equates to 1,529,764 total doses.

